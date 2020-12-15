   
Hungarian Parliament adopts package anti-LGBT measures
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Hungarian Parliament adopted several anti-LGBT texts on Tuesday, one enshrining the traditional notion of “gender” in the Constitution, the other de facto prohibiting adoption for same-sex couples.

    “The mother is a woman, the father is a man,” decreed an amendment to the fundamental charter, approved with the support of majority deputies, according to the official website of the Assembly.

    The text defines “gender” as only the one assigned at birth, and adds: “Education is provided in accordance with the values based on the constitutional identity and Christian culture” of the country.

    In its argumentation, the government justifies this amendment by the need to “protect the child from possible ideological or biological interference” from the modern Western world.

    Additionally, the Parliament passed a law allowing only married couples to adopt children, which in practice excludes same-sex couples, as they are not allowed to marry in Hungary. In rare cases, exceptions to the measure can be made.

    Since May, it is already legally prohibited to register a sex change in civil status in Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban – who has been in power for ten years without interruption – promotes “illiberalism.”

    In this crusade to defend “traditional Christian values,” Orban has recently been weakened by the Jozsef Szajer affair.

    The long-time MEP was surprised at the end of November at a gay sex party, causing an outcry from the opposition and the independent press against the hypocrisy of the Hungarian government.

    Various international organisations, such as the UN, Council of Europe, OSCE and EU, regularly accuse Orban of flouting European values.

    In the past, Hungary has been condemned by the European courts for failing to respect its commitments and the primacy of Community law over national legislation.

    In this tense context, Viktor Orban announced last week his intention to lodge an appeal against the implementation of a new mechanism linking the payment of European funds to the respect of the rule of law.

    The Brussels Times