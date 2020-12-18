   
Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 7:00 PM
Friday, 18 December, 2020
    Friday, 18 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the country during a press conference at 7:00 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    The Committee met on Friday from 2:00 PM to evaluate the current coronavirus measures and the country’s epidemiological situation.


    The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on motivating the population and tackle the enforcement of the current measures during the winter festivities. The broadcast will be available here:

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times