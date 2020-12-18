Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 7:00 PM

Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the country during a press conference at 7:00 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The Committee met on Friday from 2:00 PM to evaluate the current coronavirus measures and the country’s epidemiological situation.

The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on motivating the population and tackle the enforcement of the current measures during the winter festivities. The broadcast will be available here:

