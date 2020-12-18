   
Belgium to tighten border crossing measures: Reports
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium to tighten border crossing measures: Reports...
Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from...
Switzerland tightens coronavirus measures from Tuesday...
EU to purchase over 20 million coronavirus rapid...
Belgium needs a national curfew, minister says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 December 2020
    Belgium to tighten border crossing measures: Reports
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 7:00 PM
    Switzerland tightens coronavirus measures from Tuesday
    EU to purchase over 20 million coronavirus rapid tests
    Belgium needs a national curfew, minister says
    College of Europe pushes students’ ‘personal responsibility’ amid ‘party palace’ accusations
    Police break up cross-border lockdown party near Ghent
    SNCB to buy 200 new double-decker carriages for €450 million
    Moderna coronavirus vaccine ‘overwhelmingly approved’ in US, Trump announces
    Belgian shops will not turn away international customers
    Covid-19: Self-employed to get eight free therapy sessions
    Quarantining red-zone travellers not entitled to unemployment benefits
    Brexit: Temporary rules will keep Channel tunnel open
    Belgium in Brief: Will Life Be Normal By January?
    Brexit: ‘just a few hours’ left for a trade agreement, EU negotiator warns
    Belgium’s Covid-19 measures won’t change when vaccines arrive
    Children don’t import coronavirus into the family, figures show
    European vaccine prices revealed in Belgian Twitter blunder
    Consultative Committee meeting today: what we already know
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s reproduction rate rises to 1.0
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium to tighten border crossing measures: Reports

    Friday, 18 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee has reportedly decided to tighten the measures for entering and leaving the country.

    Non-residents who want to enter Belgian territory would have to be able to show a negative Covid-19 test certificate, according to local media.

    While the majority have said this would apply to non-residents, some Flemish press have said tests would be required by all non-Belgians – meaning everyone who doesn’t have citizenship – and leading to confusion.

    Additionally, travellers returning from a red travel zone – which is currently almost all of Europe – will be required to go into quarantine.

    Related News:

     

    Exceptions would be made for Belgians travelling abroad for work, as well as for internationals entering Belgium for work-related reasons. Quarantine would also not be compulsory for people going abroad for work or for foreigners coming to Belgium for the same reasons.

    On 7 December, this measure had already been announced, but it reportedly had to be discussed at the meeting before taking effect, according to reports.

    Additionally, the curfew in Flanders would remain at midnight, and would not be brought forward to match the 10 PM curfew in Brussels and Wallonia.

    The measures, however, are not official until they are announced during the press conference, which will start at 7:00 PM.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times