Belgium to tighten border crossing measures: Reports...

Belgium’s Consultative Committee has reportedly decided to tighten the measures for entering and leaving the country.

Non-residents who want to enter Belgian territory would have to be able to show a negative Covid-19 test certificate, according to local media.

While the majority have said this would apply to non-residents, some Flemish press have said tests would be required by all non-Belgians – meaning everyone who doesn’t have citizenship – and leading to confusion.

Additionally, travellers returning from a red travel zone – which is currently almost all of Europe – will be required to go into quarantine.

Exceptions would be made for Belgians travelling abroad for work, as well as for internationals entering Belgium for work-related reasons. Quarantine would also not be compulsory for people going abroad for work or for foreigners coming to Belgium for the same reasons.

On 7 December, this measure had already been announced, but it reportedly had to be discussed at the meeting before taking effect, according to reports.

Additionally, the curfew in Flanders would remain at midnight, and would not be brought forward to match the 10 PM curfew in Brussels and Wallonia.

The measures, however, are not official until they are announced during the press conference, which will start at 7:00 PM.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times