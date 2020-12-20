Employers must check Covid-19 tests of foreign workers...

Companies wishing to hire foreign staff will have to ensure that these workers have proof of a negative Covid-19 test before they arrive on Belgian territory, according to the ministerial decree relating to the measures announced on Friday.

From 25 December, non-residents coming to Belgium from a red zone will also have to be able to present a negative Covid-19 test dating back no more than 48 hours.

This measure also applies to staff in the construction, agriculture and horticulture, cleaning and meat sectors living or residing abroad.

Under the terms of the ministerial order issued by Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, it is up to the employers to ensure that the test result is negative before work begins.

Without this, the employer will not be able to call on an employee who does not live in Belgium, as they will have to remain in quarantine until a negative test result is obtained.

The Brussels Times