   
Employers must check Covid-19 tests of foreign workers
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 20 December, 2020
Latest News:
Employers must check Covid-19 tests of foreign workers...
New coronavirus strain is ‘out of control,’ UK...
Belgium closes borders to UK travellers from midnight...
‘Huge’ third wave in January if one-fifth of...
Belgium’s firework ban is ‘not justified’ in private...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 20 December 2020
    Employers must check Covid-19 tests of foreign workers
    New coronavirus strain is ‘out of control,’ UK Health Minister says
    Belgium closes borders to UK travellers from midnight
    ‘Huge’ third wave in January if one-fifth of families break Christmas rules
    Belgium’s firework ban is ‘not justified’ in private places, sector says
    Biden presents team to fight ‘existential’ climate crisis
    All Eurostar trains between London and Brussels cancelled on Monday
    Belgium leads the field in Europe for deep tech developments
    Italy joins Netherlands and Belgium in banning flights from UK
    EU to tackle hazardous chemicals in permanent makeup and tattoo ink
    Trump downplays cyberattack and Russia’s supposed role
    Covid-19 vaccine distribution trial goes well, but staff still need training
    Dozens demonstrate against Covid-19 measures in Namur
    Flanders announces new support measures for business and culture
    Flanders approves new paid ‘buddy’ system for integration
    Israel first country to mass vaccinate the population
    Covid-19: 250 scientists call for tougher European response
    Belgium’s average of daily Covid-19 deaths begins to rise
    Netherlands bans flights from UK over new Covid mutation
    Banned after Brexit: Entering the EU with a cheese sandwich
    View more
    Share article:

    Employers must check Covid-19 tests of foreign workers

    Sunday, 20 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Companies wishing to hire foreign staff will have to ensure that these workers have proof of a negative Covid-19 test before they arrive on Belgian territory, according to the ministerial decree relating to the measures announced on Friday.

    From 25 December, non-residents coming to Belgium from a red zone will also have to be able to present a negative Covid-19 test dating back no more than 48 hours.

    This measure also applies to staff in the construction, agriculture and horticulture, cleaning and meat sectors living or residing abroad.

    Under the terms of the ministerial order issued by Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, it is up to the employers to ensure that the test result is negative before work begins.

    Without this, the employer will not be able to call on an employee who does not live in Belgium, as they will have to remain in quarantine until a negative test result is obtained.

    The Brussels Times