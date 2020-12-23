   
Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since fall break
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020
Latest News:
UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus...
Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since...
Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports...
Brexit grief shows Article 50 doesn’t work, Flemish...
Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus strain
    Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since fall break
    Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports
    Brexit grief shows Article 50 doesn’t work, Flemish MEP warns
    Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to UK amid shortages
    EU’s first Pfizer vaccines start journey under police escort
    Belgium’s second round of vaccinations will happen in Flanders
    Covid-19: Social and mental health declining, says Sciensano
    European Court of Human Rights hit by cyber attack
    Belgium in Brief: Why Kanye Was in Antwerp
    Bruges hospital closed for 10 days: “Our staff are worn out”
    Video surfaces of lockdown party raid which left several injured
    Arms, drugs, cash: Huge haul from police raid in Etterbeek
    Belgium’s vaccination plans criticised for regional bias 
    Netherlands lifts ban on UK travellers
    Crime pays in Belgium, say magistrates in new book
    EU official releases book on EU’s efforts ‘behind the scenes’ to fight climate change
    Eurostar to Belgium resumes as border reopens
    EU member disagree on who gets vaccination priority
    Hugging football players threatened with yellow card in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since fall break

    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    From 14 to 20 December, 782 cases of Covid-19 were reported to school health promotion teams (PSE), the National Office for Children (ONE) said Wednesday in a statement.

    There were 539 cases of Covid-19 reported among pupils and students (9 in kindergarten, 247 in primary, 254 in secondary and 29 in higher education outside the university) and 172 among school staff. No details were provided for 71 of them.

    The total number of reported cases has been relatively stable since the return from the fall break. It is almost 10 times lower than it was in October. The proportion of cases among elementary school students is slightly higher in December than previously.

    The incidence is 158 new cases per 100,000 elementary school students (regular and specialized) calculated over 14 days and 154 new cases per 100,000 secondary school students. This is lower than the 14-day incidence of 293/100,000 in the general Belgian population.

    Related News

     

    A total of 1,875 pupils and students, as well as 55 staff members, were screened between December 14 and 20. This brings the total number of new quarantines to 1,930.

    “The respect of sanitary measures during the Christmas vacations will help maintain a manageable epidemic situation at the school in January,” explained ONE.

    The Office for Birth and Childhood, thanks to the collaboration of the school health promotion services and the psycho-medico-social centres of the Wallonia-Brussels Education network (CPMS-WBE), is participating with the Agency for Quality of Life (Aviq) and the Joint Community Commission (Cocom) in the monitoring and management of the coronavirus pandemic in schools.

    A new case reporting model, developed by Sciensano with the aim of improving the quality of data and their analysis, has been in place since 7 December.

    The Brussels Times