   
UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus strain
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020
Latest News:
UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus...
Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since...
Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports...
Brexit grief shows Article 50 doesn’t work, Flemish...
Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus strain
    Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since fall break
    Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports
    Brexit grief shows Article 50 doesn’t work, Flemish MEP warns
    Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to UK amid shortages
    EU’s first Pfizer vaccines start journey under police escort
    Belgium’s second round of vaccinations will happen in Flanders
    Covid-19: Social and mental health declining, says Sciensano
    European Court of Human Rights hit by cyber attack
    Belgium in Brief: Why Kanye Was in Antwerp
    Bruges hospital closed for 10 days: “Our staff are worn out”
    Video surfaces of lockdown party raid which left several injured
    Arms, drugs, cash: Huge haul from police raid in Etterbeek
    Belgium’s vaccination plans criticised for regional bias 
    Netherlands lifts ban on UK travellers
    Crime pays in Belgium, say magistrates in new book
    EU official releases book on EU’s efforts ‘behind the scenes’ to fight climate change
    Eurostar to Belgium resumes as border reopens
    EU member disagree on who gets vaccination priority
    Hugging football players threatened with yellow card in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus strain

    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    © Belga

    British authorities have implemented travel restrictions towards South Africa following the discovery of two cases of new “more transmissible” strain of the coronavirus.

    Anyone who has been in South Africa or has been in “close contact” with anyone who has been in that country in the last two weeks must quarantine themselves “immediately,” said Health Minister Matt Hancock.

    “This new variant is highly concerning, because it is yet more transmissible, and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the UK,” Hancock added.

    The news of this new strain comes just days after the discovery of a previous new variant, which health authorities say is more contagious. While the two strains share a mutation – called N501Y –  they have evolved separately, according to experts.

    Belgium, which reopened to UK travellers under strict new rules today – has not made any adjustment to rules targeting the new strain. Belgium was one of the first countries to ban passenger travel from the UK, shutting down not only the Eurostar but also flights, at the weekend.

    The Brussels Times