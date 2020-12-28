   
Weather report: snow expected in Belgium for end of 2020
Monday, 28 December, 2020
    Weather report: snow expected in Belgium for end of 2020

    Monday, 28 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium will experience snow and cold temperatures in the final days of 2020, according to the latest weather forecast.

    On Monday afternoon, snow is expected at altitudes from 400 metres above sea level, with temperatures between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius expected. In the evening and during the night, snow may still fall in the south of the country, and rain will fall on the coast towards the end of the night.

    Patches of ice may form in some places and make the roads slippery. Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has in fact issued a code yellow for slipperiness in all Belgian provinces until 8:00 AM.

    Minimum temperatures will range from -3 to 2 degrees.

    The chance of snow will continue on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to remain between 0 and 5 degrees, and minimum temperatures between -2 and 3 degrees at night.

    On Wednesday, there will be a risk of freezing fog. While mostly dry, some rain and even snow can fall in certain places, and temperatures will be between 0 and 6 degrees.

    Finally, snow or melting snow could fall on New Year’s Eve, with highs between -1 and 6 degrees.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times