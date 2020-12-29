Belgian Brits plan candle-lit vigil outside UK embassy
Credit: Pixabay
A group of Brits in Belgium have announced that they plan to mark the last day of the UK’s transition out of the European Union with a candle-lit vigil outside of the British Embassy Brussels.
The invite to the “sombre” occasion comes the from the Brexit and the Belgian Brits (BABBS) Facebook group, which has become a resource for many Brits looking for help with understanding what is going on.
“It is a sad day for most of us perhaps a time to mourn together before we start the long road back to rejoining,” the event description reads. Starting at 7:00 PM the event will end at 9.30, half an hour before the current Brussels curfew at 10:00 PM.