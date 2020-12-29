   
Belgian Brits plan candle-lit vigil outside UK embassy
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020
Latest News:
EMA unlikely to recommend AstraZeneca vaccine in January...
2021: Stand by for the post-Covid baby-boom...
European Commission accepts court ruling allowing ban on...
Belgian Brits plan candle-lit vigil outside UK embassy...
Four under observation after receiving 5 doses of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 December 2020
    EMA unlikely to recommend AstraZeneca vaccine in January
    2021: Stand by for the post-Covid baby-boom
    European Commission accepts court ruling allowing ban on Jewish and Muslim slaughter
    Belgian Brits plan candle-lit vigil outside UK embassy
    Four under observation after receiving 5 doses of Covid-19 vaccine
    Death toll rises in nursing home after infected Sinterklaas visit
    Weather report: snow expected in Belgium for end of 2020
    Cyclist who kneed 5-year-old girl claims not to know he hit her
    EU vaccines strategy gets off to a slow start
    Belgium to research ‘single dose’ rapid Pfizer vaccination
    Brexit: EU member states provisionally approve deal
    All Brussels nursing homes to be vaccinated by February
    Belgium in Brief: ‘Our Grandchildren Can Come And Visit’
    Belgium could reach key figure for easing coronavirus measures by February
    Brussels, Flanders, Wallonia: Who got Belgium’s first vaccines?
    Jos Hermans (96) given Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccine
    First coronavirus vaccines arrive in Brussels
    Pfizer vaccines delivery delayed in eight European countries
    Storm Bella causes 85 incidents in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Belgium considers single-dose vaccination strategy
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian Brits plan candle-lit vigil outside UK embassy

    Tuesday, 29 December 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    A group of Brits in Belgium have announced that they plan to mark the last day of the UK’s transition out of the European Union with a candle-lit vigil outside of the British Embassy Brussels.

    The invite to the “sombre” occasion comes the from the Brexit and the Belgian Brits (BABBS) Facebook group, which has become a resource for many Brits looking for help with understanding what is going on.

    “It is a sad day for most of us perhaps a time to mourn together before we start the long road back to rejoining,” the event description reads. Starting at 7:00 PM the event will end at 9.30, half an hour before the current Brussels curfew at 10:00 PM.

    Related News

    Due to the current coronavirus measures, no more than 100 people will be able to attend – with the event attributing this information to the Ixelles police. People will be standing in groups of 4.

    Attendees have been called upon to dress in Mourning Black with EU Facemasks, and have been asked to bring a candle and something to light it with.

    More information can be found here.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times