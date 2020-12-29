   
All returning residents should require a negative corona test, Belgian expert warns
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020
Latest News:
Raclette party in Police station sees Molenbeek chief...
All returning residents should require a negative corona...
Disappointment over year-end premium for healthcare workers...
Dutch now want negative coronavirus test for most...
Antwerp laboratory becomes latest victim of cyber-attack...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 December 2020
    Raclette party in Police station sees Molenbeek chief suspended
    All returning residents should require a negative corona test, Belgian expert warns
    Disappointment over year-end premium for healthcare workers
    Dutch now want negative coronavirus test for most border crossings
    Antwerp laboratory becomes latest victim of cyber-attack
    Belgium’s daily average coronavirus infections drop below 2,000
    EMA unlikely to recommend AstraZeneca vaccine in January
    2021: Stand by for the post-Covid baby-boom
    European Commission accepts court ruling allowing ban on Jewish and Muslim slaughter
    Belgian Brits plan candle-lit vigil outside UK embassy
    Four under observation after receiving 5 doses of Covid-19 vaccine
    Death toll rises in nursing home after infected Sinterklaas visit
    Weather report: snow expected in Belgium for end of 2020
    Cyclist who kneed 5-year-old girl claims not to know he hit her
    EU vaccines strategy gets off to a slow start
    Belgium to research ‘single dose’ rapid Pfizer vaccination
    Brexit: EU member states provisionally approve deal
    All Brussels nursing homes to be vaccinated by February
    Belgium in Brief: ‘Our Grandchildren Can Come And Visit’
    Belgium could reach key figure for easing coronavirus measures by February
    View more
    Share article:

    All returning residents should require a negative corona test, Belgian expert warns

    Tuesday, 29 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Everyone returning to Belgium from abroad should be required to present a negative coronavirus test, regardless of if they are a resident or a tourist, according to infectious disease expert Erika Vlieghe.

    Speaking in De Standaard on Tuesday, Vlieghe proposed that in order to prevent a surge after the Christmas break, it is necessary to tighten Belgium’s border rules beyond targeting just travellers.

    As it stands, only non-residents entering Belgium have to present a negative test, a rule which has been in place since 25 December.  However, due to a massive influx of travel abroad over the holiday period, Vlieghe fears that returning travellers could cause a problem in Belgium.

    “The border policy should be stricter,” said Vlieghe. “From an epidemiological point of view, I don’t see the difference between a non-Belgian and a Belgian who has been abroad,” she added.

    Related News

     

    While such measures would require additional framework in place – especially to cover land borders – Vlieghe sees it as a way to prevent bringing the virus from areas with worse infection levels. The logistics of the test – if it could happen at the border and what would happen if a resident tested positive – would also need to be worked out.

    Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke has also raised his concerns about cross-border traffic and has asked for expert advice on the issue. Results from the Risk Assessment Group (RAG) and GEMS – the new version of GEES – are expected by Tuesday evening.

    Vandenbroucke has said this advice would then be used to potentially propose new measures. However, no meeting of the federal government is planned this week.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times