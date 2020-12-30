   
Consultative Committee consider new measures for returning travellers
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020
    Consultative Committee consider new measures for returning travellers

    Wednesday, 30 December 2020
    Health minister Frank Vandenbroucke (left) and prime minister Alexander De Croo. © Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet today to discuss stricter rules for Belgians and other residents returning from abroad following a report submitted by the GEMS advisory body.

    According to reports in local media, the committee is meeting by videoconference this afternoon, with expectations that calls by experts to tighten rules will be the main topic discussed.

    “What we have now is not safe or solid enough. We can’t afford a system based solely on goodwill at this stage,” infectious disease expert Erika Vlieghe – who is also the chair of GEMS – explained early on Wednesday.

    “That system (PLF, ed) was set up in the summer at a time when there was much less viral circulation. It is a vulnerable system to misuse, abuse or no use. We can no longer afford that at this stage of the epidemic”.

    According to one of the cabinets involved, adjusting the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and a tightening of the quarantine rules can be worked on in the short term.

    Any move to test returning Belgians cannot be introduced in a few days, but it is possible that this system will be implemented within a few weeks, according to reports.

    According to RTBF, the meeting will not be followed by a press conference, but a press release.

