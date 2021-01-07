Snowfall continues in Belgium ahead of cold weekend...

The snowfall will continue throughout the evening and night in the Ardennes, with some snow also expected in the rest of the country. Minimum temperatures overnight will be between -3 degrees and 3 degrees.
The snow is expected to continue to fall in the Ardennes on Friday as well, while the rest of the country will more likely see rain, with temperatures ranging from -2 to 3 degrees.
The weekend will bring mostly dry weather and skies are likely to clear up, but it will get colder, with temperatures as low as -3 degrees during the day.