Belgium in Brief: Bonus Round (for Belgian Vaccines)
Friday, 08 January 2021
Credit: Belga
If 2020 was the year that the C, O, R, N, A, V, I, U & S keys on all of our laptops were beginning to wear thin because of how many times we typed the word coronavirus, then 2021 will be the year that V, A, C & I finally break, while N & E start to struggle under the weight of vaccine news.
Just last week, Europe had access to vaccines in large numbers (but according to experts, not large enough) – but after Moderna’s approval, some advanced syringes, and a new order placed with Pfizer, there’s more than ever for Belgium.
Belgian health workers have managed to increase the number of vaccines available in the country thanks to the use of highly efficient syringes to consistently draw out a “bonus dose” from the glass vials that contain Pfizer’s vaccine.
While official instructions say one vial of Pfizer vaccine contains five doses, in practice Belgian health workers are able to use syringes to extract the additional margin provided in the vial, which amounts to 20% more vaccine doses. Read More.
24 police officers in the Flemish city of Aalst have been placed in quarantine after an incident involving a coronavirus positive man spitting on officers.
Police were called out on Tuesday following complaints of vandalism. When they arrived a the scene they found a man not wearing a mask, who then proceeded to spit at several police officers following a confrontation. Read More.
Somewhere between 2,500 to 5,000 people who travelled during the winter vacations likely returned to Belgium with a coronavirus infection, according to biostatistician Geert Molenberghs (UHasselt and KU Leuven).
While 80,000 people filled out a “Passenger Locator Form” during the second week of the Christmas vacations, only 11% were tested and 3.7% of them were positive for Covid-19, Molenberghs said. Read More.
A Brussels court has turned down a request from Spain for the extradition of the Catalan politician Lluis Puig for his involvement in an illegal independence referendum in the province.
Puig has been resident in Belgium since 2017, after he and a group of fellow supporters of the independence of Catalonia were charged with dereliction of duty and misuse of public funds, relating to the organisation of a referendum on independence in violation of a court order to desist. Read More.