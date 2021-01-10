   
Freezing temperatures expected on Sunday night
Sunday, 10 January, 2021
    Sunday, 10 January 2021
    © Belga

    Freezing temperatures are expected on Sunday night ahead of a cloud cover approaching from the Netherlands, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) warned.

    The weather should remain calm and dry on Sunday afternoon, with clear skies alternating with clouds. Highs will range between -1 and 5 degrees.

    The wind, coming in from sector west to southwest, will be slight, blowing towards the north or northeast in the southern half of the country.

    The cloud cover will increase in the evening, starting in the northwest, under the influence of a weak disturbance over the Netherlands. There could be some drizzles or snow in the northeast, along the German and Dutch borders.

    Minimum temperatures as low as -10 or -11 degrees can be expected in the Ardennes, 0 or -1 degree in the centre and 3 degrees at sea.

    On Monday, the clouds will increase quickly from the west with the approach of a disturbance that will affect the whole of the country in the evening, with a chance of snow or melting snow that will shift quickly into rain.

