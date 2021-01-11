Petrol prices to rise on Tuesday...

Petrol prices are set to rise on Tuesday, after a price jump confirmed by Federal Public Service Economy on Monday.

The maximum price will go up by more than 3 cents per litre, according to the latest figures.

Anyone filling up with 95 (E10) petrol will pay a maximum of €1.3870 per litre from Tuesday, 3.7 cents more than the current maximum price. For 98 (E5) this is €1.4490 per litre, an increase of 3.4 cents.

The price increases – as always – are attributed to the increase in the price of oil products or bio components on the international markets, according to Belga

The Brussels Times