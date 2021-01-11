   
Petrol prices to rise on Tuesday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 January, 2021
Latest News:
Petrol prices to rise on Tuesday...
Police raid 42 person ‘maskless’ party in Antwerp...
More than 3 in 10 Brussels drivers feel...
Coronavirus: WHO experts will arrive in China a...
Belgium’s daily coronavirus infections continue to rise...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Petrol prices to rise on Tuesday
    Police raid 42 person ‘maskless’ party in Antwerp
    More than 3 in 10 Brussels drivers feel more aggressive
    Coronavirus: WHO experts will arrive in China a week late
    Belgium’s daily coronavirus infections continue to rise
    No new taxes except on trading accounts, says deputy PM
    Close the border now, expert warns
    Flemish minister takes up case of suspended psychologist
    Wikipedia about to celebrate 20th anniversary
    Belgium discusses monitoring system for travellers with new coronavirus strain
    Belgium wants 10 million extra Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, health minister says
    Winter sales experience slow first week
    Freezing temperatures expected on Sunday night
    EU publishes handbook on how to fight antisemitism
    Kidnapped man escapes in Halle: police make four arrests
    High Fens tourist ban well observed on Saturday
    Head of communication leaves Belgium’s vaccination task force
    Third coronavirus wave would affect vaccination strategy, expert warns
    Government parties clash over new director for Bozar
    France introduces earlier curfew in several departments
    View more
    Share article:

    Petrol prices to rise on Tuesday

    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Petrol prices are set to rise on Tuesday, after a price jump confirmed by Federal Public Service Economy on Monday.

    The maximum price will go up by more than 3 cents per litre, according to the latest figures.

    Anyone filling up with 95 (E10) petrol will pay a maximum of €1.3870 per litre from Tuesday, 3.7 cents more than the current maximum price. For 98 (E5) this is €1.4490 per litre, an increase of 3.4 cents.

    The price increases – as always – are attributed to the increase in the price of oil products or bio components on the international markets, according to Belga

    The Brussels Times