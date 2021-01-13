More snow expected in the coming days in Belgium

Belgium can expect more snow in the coming days, with yellow and orange alerts issued throughout the country for Thursday and Friday, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) warned.

On Wednesday afternoon, rain will be coming in from the south-west, with melting snow in the Ardennes. Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 0 or 1 degree Celsius in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) to 6 degrees at the coast.

At night, rainfall will increase and affect most parts of the country, except for possibly the north-easternmost part of Belgium. The melting snow in the southeast is also expected to turn into rain.

Minimum temperatures will vary between -3 degrees in the High Fens and 2 or 3 degrees at the seaside.

On Thursday, more precipitation is expected and the air will cool down. The southernmost part of Belgium as well as the south-west will face snowfall.

“We will have to be attentive to the next updates because the speed at which this precipitation is progressing southward seems very difficult to predict at the moment,” the RMI said.

An orange alert for snow will be in effect in the provinces of Namur and Luxembourg from 9:00 AM.

Maximum temperatures will range from -2 to 3 degrees.

The snow is expected to leave the country on Thursday night, with a risk of ice patches forming in its wake. Frost will be widespread, with minimum temperatures ranging from 0 to -6 degrees.

The Brussels Times