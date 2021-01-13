   
Caregivers exposed to Covid-19 will be vaccinated as a priority
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021
    Caregivers exposed to Covid-19 will be vaccinated as a priority

    Wednesday, 13 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Health care professionals at increased risk of coronavirus infection will be the first to be vaccinated after residents and nursing home staff, the Public Health inter-ministerial conference said on Wednesday.

    This news mainly concerns doctors and caregivers in intensive care, emergency rooms and “Covid” services, including trainees.

    The hospital hubs that store the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for nursing homes will be able to reuse the remaining doses for their staff, a spokesperson of Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke’s office said after the meeting. In the other hospitals, staff will receive either the Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna vaccine.

    The minister also announced that a system will be put in place to quickly notify regional authorities if there are surplus doses left so that they can be used immediately for other groups.

    A project to detect variants of the coronavirus more quickly will also start in the coming days in Brussels, complementing the one in Antwerp. “If the pilot project delivers positive results, it can then be deployed in other regions of the country,” said the inter-ministerial conference.

    The project launched in Antwerp in collaboration with the city’s university concerns people whose analysis shows a possible infection with the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus.

