Belgium in Brief: Riots in Brussels...

Wednesday evening took a turn when a peaceful demonstration for more clarity about the death of Ibrahima Barrie (23) after his arrest by the Brussels police was followed by a riot.

Rioters clashed with the police, started throwing stones at them, and even set a police station on fire in Schaerbeek. 116 people were arrested.

Ibrahima died last weekend after he was arrested and taken to the nearest police station at Place Liedts in Schaerbeek after fleeing from a coronavirus check at the North station.

However, shortly after arriving at the station, he lost consciousness and was taken by emergency services to hospital, where he died soon after.

Since then, the results of the autopsy report have shown that Barrie died of heart failure, and that there were no traces of drugs in his system.

According to the family’s lawyer, however, the police action against Barrie may not have been legally justified, as he had not been part of the group by the station, but had been filming the police action perfectly legally when police came for him.

Police oversight body Committee P has opened an investigation into involuntary manslaughter, and according to Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, “everything will be done to see if anything went wrong during the intervention, but there is no indication of that to date.”

Parts of Belgium awoke to long-awaited snowy scenes this morning which could last until the weekend in parts of the country, according to weather reports.

Photographs of roofs, gardens, streets covered in a thin melting layer of snow have dominated social media on Thursday morning, while other parts of the country remain dry, cold, and snowless. Read More.

As the number of experts in favour of closing Belgium’s border grows, many people are wondering if the government can take such a measure on its own.

As travellers could import more infectious variants of the coronavirus, biostatistician Geert Molenberghs became the third expert, following the VUB health faculty dean Dirk Devroey, and epidemiologist Pierre Van Damme, to come out in favour of closing the borders on Wednesday morning. Read More.

Roughly one in eight residents in Belgium is a foreigner, while one in five has a foreign background, according to figures from the government’s official statistics office Statbel.

From a population of 11.5 million people on 1 January, 7.8 million are Belgian through and through, born in Belgium to two Belgian parents. Read more.

Belgium will start administering the Moderna vaccine on Monday, starting with four hospitals including one in Brussels, the office of Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told Belga News Agency on Wednesday. Read More.

A hydrogen bus project in Charleroi approved by the Walloon government last May has been postponed due to a lack of funding, Walloon Mobility Minister Philippe Henry’s cabinet said on Thursday.

Thanks to its capacity and ease of storage, hydrogen has emerged in recent years as one of the elements that will enable the energy transition and a better integration of renewable energies in various sectors of activity, including transport. Read More.

Jules Johnston & Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times