Belgium’s compounding communications problems...

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has come under fire for a lack of clarity in his message that travel is “strongly discouraged,” the day after the government faced criticism for poorly communicating an update to measures.

Deputies François De Smet, Catherine Fonck and Jasper Pillen all confronted De Croo during a recent meeting, calling on the government to be clear on its intentions amid fears of further infections coming from abroad.

“Strongly discouraged” travel did not prevent tens of thousands of travellers from going abroad during the year-end vacation, De Smet explained. “In Belgium, we have the rare ability to believe that we are an island. But when reality catches up with us, it catches up with us much harder than in other countries”.

“We ask you for more clarity,” Fonck added, urging that either the borders remain open, and there is an effective system of tracing and control, or they are closed.

To the PM, however, he is perfectly clear in what he means. “I can’t understand what’s not clear when you say it’s highly discouraged,” he noted.

Experts have continued to advocate for the closing of borders, but so far have received no political backing.

The clearest solution to avoiding the spread of the more infectious variants is to “reduce all movement as much as possible,” the former interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Emmanuel André told RTBF on Thursday. “This is necessary. We do not have a choice. We must act now.”

Biostatistician Geert Molenberghs made similar comments on Wednesday, warning that while it was a politically sensitive matter, “closing the borders would be “a sensible measure from an epidemiological point of view.”

“Incomprehensible”