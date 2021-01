Belgium’s High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) area will be accessible to traffic this weekend, representatives of the area’s communes decided on Friday.

The area had been closed off during the past two weekends to avoid a massive influx of tourists as was the case during the Christmas holiday.

Traffic will be allowed in the area, and the parking lots of Drossart, Baraque Michel, Mont Rigi, Signal de Botrange and Peak Brewery will be accessible, though parking will only be allowed in designated areas, and police will reinforce checks.

Campers can still not park or sleep off the national roads, however, and will be deviated to official campings in Sourbrodt, Baugnez, St. Vith, Malmedy and Eupen.

An evaluation will happen after the weekend to decide whether the measures need adapting.

