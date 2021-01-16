   
Be on the lookout for slippery roads, IRM warns
Saturday, 16 January, 2021
    Be on the lookout for slippery roads, IRM warns

    Saturday, 16 January 2021
    © Belga

    Road users need to be careful from Saturday to Sunday morning due to the weather conditions, especially frozen snow and ice, the Royal Meteorological Office, IRM, warned on Saturday.

    The weather office has issued an orange alert for slippery conditions in Hainaut, Namur and Luxemburg, while the other provinces are on yellow.

    A snow zone will reach the west of Belgium by noon on Saturday, moving to the centre in the early afternoon and arriving in the east in the early evening before leaving the country overnight. The last precipitations will fall as rain in the west on Saturday evening and in the centre during the night.

    Snow build-ups of three to eight centimetres every six hours are expected in provinces along the French border and two to five centimetres elsewhere.

    Heavy snowfall is also forecast for Sunday in the Ardennes Heights.

    A yellow alert means pedestrians and cyclists will have a hard time moving around, while road traffic will be slowed down.

    An orange alert reflects extremely tough conditions for all categories of road users, and traffic can even be interrupted, thus giving rise to very dangerous situations.

    The Brussels Times