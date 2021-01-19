   
3 dead after car collides with train in Flanders
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Three people have died after a car collided with a train on Monday evening in Herne (Flemish Brabant), with camera footage showing that they went around a closed barrier in an attempt to cross the track.

    “Traffic lights have been ignored,” Herne mayor Kris Poelaert said on Tuesday. “Camera footage clearly shows that the barriers on the crossing were closed,” said Infrabel spokesperson Frédéric Petit.

    The three people who died were the ones in the car, according to VRT NWS, while around 25 people on the train were evacuated by bus, according to Het Nieuwsblad, and the train reportedly had to be towed away.

    Petit raised the hypothesis that the car had attempted a slalom between the barriers, though an investigation should determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

    Damage to rail infrastructure was not extensive, according to Infrabel, being limited to “repair work on the pole with the traffic lights where the car crashed.”

    Rail traffic was interrupted for some time after the accident, which occurred around 9:35 PM on the Edingsesteenweg.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times