   
Belgian says push-ups prove his innocence in road rage dispute
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian says push-ups prove his innocence in road...
Close schools to avoid third wave with UK...
Decathlon offers to buy surplus solar energy from...
Belgium in Brief: Return it? Burn it...
Reopening hairdressers on 13 February is ‘totally unfeasible,’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 25 January 2021
    Belgian says push-ups prove his innocence in road rage dispute
    Close schools to avoid third wave with UK variant, expert warns
    Decathlon offers to buy surplus solar energy from customers
    Belgium in Brief: Return it? Burn it
    Reopening hairdressers on 13 February is ‘totally unfeasible,’ says Van Ranst
    Brussels struggles between ‘anti-car’ and ‘pro-pedestrian’
    Coronavirus: Hospitalisations and infections rise, deaths drop
    Cheat Sheet: Which Measures Changed Today?
    Oxfam: Covid-19 led to increase in inequality in the world
    Coronavirus: UK variant causes 25% of new infections in Belgium
    Brexit: UK webshops refusing returns because of red tape
    Too early to assess the effectiveness of EU’s response to COVID-19
    One of the world’s most wanted drug dealers arrested at Schiphol airport
    Coronavirus: Germany opts for antibody cocktail used on Trump
    Over 3.300 arrested in Russia following pro-Navalny demonstrations
    Most Scottish electors want referendum on independence
    Coronavirus: The Netherlands under curfew for the first time since WWII
    Trump spoke more with North Korea than with Europe, says Charles Michel
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions jump by 14%
    Belgian-led team discovers a possible key to Alzheimer’s
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian says push-ups prove his innocence in road rage dispute

    Monday, 25 January 2021
    Credit: pxhere

    A Belgian man has made headlines in the country after an attempt to prove his innocence in a road rage case by doing pushups to prove his strength.

    The unnamed man stands accused of punching another driver in a road rage incident from 2018 – something which the defendant says he clearly did not do, because if he did that man would have been badly hurt.

    “If I had really hit him, the man would have been worse off,” he added – before displaying his strength through 1 handed push-ups in the middle of the Ghent court.

    The Story

    According to the would-be victim, the defendant got out of his car at a red light and acted aggressively towards the man, ending in a punch. The defender, however, says that he was punched by the driver – and that he was only defending himself.

    “I wanted to pass the car and at that moment the driver raised his middle finger at me,” he said, according to HLN. “I thought it was my colleague playing a joke. However, when I got out I saw that it was someone else”. This, the defendant says, is when the man punched him in the face, and he just defended himself.

    The outcome of the trial will be rendered on 8 February. The prosecutor has demanded community service and a fine of €400 for these offences, which are still to be determined.

    The Brussels Times