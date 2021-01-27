   
UZ Leuven Bomb threat: False alarm, one arrest
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
UZ Leuven Bomb threat: False alarm, one arrest
    UZ Leuven Bomb threat: False alarm, one arrest

    Wednesday, 27 January 2021
    Credit: wikicommons

    One person has been arrested after a bomb threat at UZ Leuven hospital on Wednesday morning.

    The threat was reported to Leuven Police just after 9:00 AM, HLN reports. While the hospital was not fully evacuated, the reception hall was briefly evacuated

    “It is indeed about a bomb threat,” said police spokesman Nicolas Del Piero said at the time. “We immediately went to the scene with several teams and are still there.”

    “The situation was quickly under control thanks to the actions of our police officers,” said Mayor Ridouani. “It is a false bomb threat and there is no further threat.”

    Local media has pointed towards a letter being given to a patient as the source of the threat, but this remains unconfirmed at this time.

