Wallonia considers free public transport to vaccination centres...

The free use of public transport to get to Walloon vaccination centres is currently under review, Regional Transport Minister Philippe Henry told the Walloon parliament on Wednesday.

“Free travel is under review within the OTW – the Walloon public transport operator – and I am in favour of it,” stressed Henry, who was questioned on the subject by Socialist deputy Sophie Pécriaux.

“I hope that we will be able to confirm this possibility very soon, which will encourage vaccination and highlight the role of public transport,” he added.

“It is necessary to move forward quickly with the implementation of this measure so as not to miss the mass vaccination train”, commented Pécriaux.

