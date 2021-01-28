   
Rain expected in Belgium ahead of cold weekend
Thursday, 28 January, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium can expect warmer but rainy days ahead of a colder weekend during which some snowfall is possible, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    Rain is expected in all of Belgium on Thursday morning, while it will decrease in intensity during the afternoon.

    Maximum temperatures will range from 7 or 8 degrees in the higher parts of the Ardennes to 11 or 12 degrees in lower parts of the country, and gusts of wind could reach up to 60 kilometres per hour.

    While light rain or drizzle is expected on Thursday evening, heavier rain will be coming in from the west during the night, when minimum temperatures will range from 6 to 9 degrees and moderate to strong winds.

    The weather will be similar on Friday, before a more wintery weekend with lower temperatures and a chance of snow over the northern part of Belgium.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times