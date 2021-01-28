Belgium in Brief: You Can Run Across A Border, But You Can’t Drive

You see, hikers, joggers or cyclists from the border region whose tour takes them across the border will not be targeted by police services. This was confirmed by the chairman of the Permanent Committee of the local police.
This confirmation follows confusion about the measure on Tuesday, as many believed the police would carry out checks in the middle of nature parks or walking routes that cross the border with the Netherlands.
How this will play out over the weekend waits to be seen.
Is this a loophole? Just common sense? Or honestly a bit of both.
An expat woman living in Brussels is calling for better protection of women in the municipality of Etterbeek after she was nearly raped near Cinquantenaire Park last Friday.
Speaking to The Brussels Times, Carla R. explained that she was walking home on Avenue de la Chevalerie, close to the Cinquantenaire Park, when a man grabbed her and tried to rape her, but she managed to escape. Read More.
In another month, the so-called British variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 will be the dominant strain in Belgium, a virology report has warned.
The virology lab of the KU Leuven has been examining the spread of the variant, more correctly known as B.1.1.7, and has come to the conclusion that it is spreading out of control, and that existing prevention measures will not be enough to stop its spread. Read More.
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has said that he does not believe the European Commission will ask Belgium to further justify its decision to ban non-essential travel, in the House Interior Committee on Wednesday.
“We are not closing the borders,” De Croo insisted, questioned by Peter De Roover (N-VA) and Kattrin Jadin (MR), a German-speaking elected representative whose fellow citizens are particularly concerned by cross-border travel. Read More.