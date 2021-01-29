Brussels Town hall appears in Age of Empires II update

Excited fans have flocked to social media after spotting a version of the town hall of Brussels as well as other Belgian landmarks in a recent update to the massively popular Age of Empires II game.

Launched on 26 January, the new update 8 years in the making has seen European game makers return to their roots, according to Bert Beeckman, Project lead at Forgotten Empires on Twitter.

Later today we’ll be launching “Lords of the West” for @AgeOfEmpires II. For the past 8 years, the team has been going around the world adding new civilizations to #aoe2. Having so many Europeans work at @ForgottenEmp, it was great to “return to our roots” with this one. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/M7iBdI0Lu0 — Bert Beeckman (@CysionBE) January 26, 2021



“It has been very exciting to put something of my home country in a video game, especially since Belgium is rarely seen or represented in a video game, let alone a big franchise like Age of Empires,” Beeckman told The Brussels Times.

“We specifically drew inspiration from the Brussels Town Hall (although it had to be adapted visually to fit the world of Age of Empires) and a Burgundian castle which drew heavy inspiration from the castle of Beersel.”

One of the main focuses of the update is the new civilization of the Burgundians, which allows players to “rise from a mere duchy to the marvel of Western Europe through economic might, cultural achievement, and the use of advanced military technology and tactics,” according to the launch release.

Belgian fans of the game have expressed delight at the inclusion of the country in the game.