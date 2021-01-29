   
Law to help struggling businesses restructure will be reformed
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 January, 2021
Latest News:
Law to help struggling businesses restructure will be...
Doctors abandoned care homes during first wave, committee...
Experts should stop ‘spreading uncertainties’ on television, politicians...
Belgian Bureaucracy: Etterbeek can’t make Cinquantenaire safer after...
Brussels Town hall appears in Age of Empires...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 January 2021
    Law to help struggling businesses restructure will be reformed
    Doctors abandoned care homes during first wave, committee hears
    Experts should stop ‘spreading uncertainties’ on television, politicians say
    Belgian Bureaucracy: Etterbeek can’t make Cinquantenaire safer after attempted rape
    Brussels Town hall appears in Age of Empires II update
    Nearly 410 million illegal cigarettes seized in Belgium in 2020.
    Report: Corruption in the world is hampering efforts to fight Covid-19
    WHO experts begin field investigation in Wuhan
    Over 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium
    ‘No causal link found’: 14 deaths after vaccination in Belgium
    Belgium will be able to block vaccine exports if company does not keep promises
    9 in 10 parents against Belgium’s 1-hobby limit for their children
    Belgian police are ‘ready’ for coronavirus riots 
    Only people under 65 should take AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany warns
    World public debt reaches historic heights, IMF announces
    No permit for Brussels protests against covid measures on Sunday, police warn
    Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open
    Time is running out for corona-vouchers for cancelled package holidays
    Toblerone owner under investigation for anti-competitive practices
    Brussels seeks volunteers to help vaccinate the city
    View more
    Share article:

    Law to help struggling businesses restructure will be reformed

    Friday, 29 January 2021
    SME Minister David Clarinval. Credit: Belga

    The law on the judicial reorganisation procedure (JRP), which allows companies in difficulty to agree with their creditors on a rescue plan, will be reformed as the moratorium on bankruptcies expires on January 31, L’Echo wrote on Friday, quoting SME Minister David Clarinval.

    The moratorium protected businesses during the two waves of the coronavirus but cannot be extended indefinitely. However, no less than 84,000 businesses that were healthy before the pandemic are now in great difficulty.

    Under the leadership of Clarinval and Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, the government will relax the JRP.

    Related News

     

    Among the three changes envisaged in the reform is easier access for SMEs.

    “The current law provides that 11 documents, including a financial plan, the updated balance sheets of the last three years or a list of creditors, must be provided from the outset, which requires significant administrative capacity and leads to the automatic ejection of 90% of SMEs, or even more,” Clarinval explained.

    The reform also provides for the possibility of using mediation to negotiate with creditors without the procedure being published in the Moniteur belge. Once the agreement is put together, it can then be presented to the court and quickly approved.

    Finally, the tax exemption will be extended. “Today, only JRPs obtained by court decision benefit from a tax advantage, not JRPs by amicable agreement. We are going to change this”, announces Minister Clarinval.

    Clarinval hopes that the text will pass the Parliament within 15 days.

    The Brussels Times