   
Risk of flooding in Belgium continues ahead of warmer temperatures
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 February, 2021
Latest News:
Risk of flooding in Belgium continues ahead of...
Brussels told to improve air-quality monitoring or face...
Here’s what changes today, 1 February...
Belgium’s average coronavirus infections increase while hospitalisations drop...
Foster-parent leave incorporated into pension benefits...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 01 February 2021
    Risk of flooding in Belgium continues ahead of warmer temperatures
    Brussels told to improve air-quality monitoring or face fines
    Here’s what changes today, 1 February
    Belgium’s average coronavirus infections increase while hospitalisations drop
    Foster-parent leave incorporated into pension benefits
    UK to apply to join trans-Pacific free trade partnership
    RMI warns of slippery roads on Sunday evening in Liège, Luxembourg
    Police arrest about 300 anti-COVID protesters in Brussels
    Belgian businesses worry amid a winter sales flop
    Italy to reopen bars and restaurants in 16 regions
    Once hairdressers reopen, they should stay open, says De Croo
    Research: Antarctic micro-algae play a role in climate change
    200 arrests at Brussels anti-coronavirus protests
    Coronavirus : Eastern Limburg coded red on European epidemic map
    Germany threatens labs with legal action over vaccine delays
    Over 40% of Belgium’s red zone returnees skipped a covid test
    Insurance required for scooters, hoverboards and electric wheelchairs
    Covid-19: Infection sends entire police zone into quarantine
    Covid-19: Epidemic in Belgium not growing, but not really shrinking either
    Vaccines: EU admits ‘error’ over border controls in Northern Ireland
    View more
    Share article:

    Risk of flooding in Belgium continues ahead of warmer temperatures

    Monday, 01 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The risk of flooding continues in Belgium, while the weather is expected to clear up on Monday afternoon ahead of higher temperatures in the coming days, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    On Monday morning, cloud cover will remain heavy over all areas with light rainfall, the RMI said. During the course of the day, the weather will often become dry but there will still be a risk of flooding, especially in the south of the country.

    Maximum temperatures will range from 4 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees. The wind start off weak and variable, becoming moderate from the northwest during the day.

    During the night, cloud cover will often remain abundant, and the weather will generally be dry with some clear skies. Towards dawn, however, more rain is expected to come in from France, with minimum temperatures ranging from 2°C in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) to 4°C elsewhere.

    On Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be abundant cloud cover with periods of rain but also some drier periods with clear skies.

    Maximum temperatures are expected to increase up to 11°C or 12°C.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times