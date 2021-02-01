Risk of flooding in Belgium continues ahead of warmer temperatures

The risk of flooding continues in Belgium, while the weather is expected to clear up on Monday afternoon ahead of higher temperatures in the coming days, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

On Monday morning, cloud cover will remain heavy over all areas with light rainfall, the RMI said. During the course of the day, the weather will often become dry but there will still be a risk of flooding, especially in the south of the country.

Maximum temperatures will range from 4 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees. The wind start off weak and variable, becoming moderate from the northwest during the day.

During the night, cloud cover will often remain abundant, and the weather will generally be dry with some clear skies. Towards dawn, however, more rain is expected to come in from France, with minimum temperatures ranging from 2°C in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) to 4°C elsewhere.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be abundant cloud cover with periods of rain but also some drier periods with clear skies.

Maximum temperatures are expected to increase up to 11°C or 12°C.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times