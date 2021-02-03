   
Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise while hospital admissions drop
Wednesday, 03 February, 2021
    Share article:

    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise while hospital admissions drop

    Wednesday, 03 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s coronavirus related hospital admissions and deaths continue to evolve favourably while infections keep increasing, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Wednesday.

    Between 24 and 30 January, an average of 2,348.1 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 9% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 713,271. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 274.5 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 10% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 27 January and 2 February, an average of 117.3 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 10% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 1,794 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 58 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 311 are in intensive care, which is 14 fewer than yesterday. A total of 172 patients are on a ventilator – the same number as yesterday.

    From 24 to 30 January, an average number of 42.6 deaths occurred per day, marking a 21.2% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,173.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 8,320,741 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 49,340.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.5%.

    The percentage decreased by 0.1% compared to last week, along with a 14% increase in testing.

    A total of 285,765 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 3.10% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 21,159
    people have received their second dose.

    The reproduction rate, finally, remains at 0.96, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects under one person on average and the pandemic is not growing.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times