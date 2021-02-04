Weather report: rainy weekend ahead...

A rainy weekend is expected for Belgium, while Thursday and Friday are set to remain mostly dry, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The weather will be dry in all of Belgium on Thursday, with clear skies and clouds interchanging. A few showers will be possible in the Ardennes in the late afternoon.

The temperature will be around 5 degrees in the highest parts of the country, and around 10 degrees on the plains.

Some light rain is possible during the evening and night, but the sky is expected to clear up, with minimum temperatures ranging from -2 to 4 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a few showers and temperatures between 6 and 11 degrees.

The weekend, meanwhile, is expected to bring more frequent rainfall, with snow possible in certain places.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times