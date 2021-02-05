   
Belgium in Brief: Late Night With Alexander De Croo
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Late Night With Alexander De...
Belgium not lagging behind rest of EU for...
20% of people in Belgium now have Covid-19...
Hair, Hippos & Holidays: Belgium’s consultative committee wishlist...
Only opening hairdressers violates ‘principle of equality,’ warns...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 February 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Late Night With Alexander De Croo
    Belgium not lagging behind rest of EU for vaccinations, Vandenbroucke stresses
    20% of people in Belgium now have Covid-19 antibodies
    Hair, Hippos & Holidays: Belgium’s consultative committee wishlist
    Only opening hairdressers violates ‘principle of equality,’ warns beauty sector
    Experts warn against reopening hairdressers
    ‘We know where to find you’: Ostend mayor threatened at home
    Waste water from brewing Trappist ale produces new source of animal feed
    Conviction of Iranian diplomat raises concerns for VUB professor
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0
    Two tonnes of cocaine destined for Belgium seized in Costa Rica
    Consultative Committee will take measures with ‘extreme caution’ today
    Brexit: Shipments of donated clothes blocked by UK red tape
    Lack of support could see almost 100 Belgian cinemas close
    Belgian artist among winners of Music Moves Europe Talent Awards
    Doctors ask Belgium to skip vaccination phase for high-risk patients
    ‘Just wanted to catch a train’: not all arrested in Brussels were protesters
    Belgian court convicts Iranian diplomat of attempted bombing
    Biden administration revives efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill
    ‘Severe breach of trust’: Belgian rail CEO pens open letter to mobility minister
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Late Night With Alexander De Croo

    Friday, 05 February 2021

    That headline was a trap, I’m sorry.

    Late night with Alexander De Croo isn’t a pitch for a new TV show, it’s just how today will likely go for everyone even remotely interested in the latest measures coming into force in Belgium. The meeting starts at 2, and nobody seems sure when the press conference will be held to tell us what they decide.

    The latest changes dangled in front of us are… minimal… but the whole situation is growing increasingly surreal when a country is collectively going mad over something as basic as a haircut.

    Let me explain.

    According to some – quick – research, the common consensus is that the first barbering services were performed by Egyptians in 5000 B.C.

    People have – seemingly – just been getting a haircut even since then. Not matter where you were, if you wanted to pay someone to tame your locks, you could.

    Hipster barbers, fancy salons, basic highstreet hole-in-the-walls and majestic full-service pampering studios have been a thing most of us could ALWAYS go to, but not now.

    Now, we have to wait with bated breath, as the €30 clipper we bought 5 years ago and have no idea how to use starts to look more and more appealing.

    What do you think? Let @johnstonjules know on Twitter.

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Consultative Committee will take measures with ‘extreme caution’ today

    Any changes to Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures that could be made today, will be made with “extreme caution,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced.

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet digitally from 2:00 PM to assess the country’s coronavirus situation, De Croo’s cabinet confirmed to The Brussels Times. Unlike with previous digital meetings, today’s Committee will be followed by a press conference. Read More.

    2. Hair, Hippos & Holidays: Belgium’s consultative committee wishlist

    Belgium’s consultative committee will once again meet this afternoon to set the agenda for the next few weeks in terms of coronavirus measures, amid calls from sectors continuing to struggle.

    Whatever happens, the consensus seems to be it will be minor, as Belgium continues to fall short of the threshold of 800 infections per day which could mark the start of a more targeted deconfinement. Read More.

    3. Doctors ask Belgium to skip vaccination phase for high-risk patients

    The Belgian Association of Physicians’ Syndicates (BVAS) is calling on the country’s governments to immediately vaccinate the population by age group, instead of giving priority to people with underlying conditions.

    Vaccinating high-risk groups first is “a good idea in theory,” according to the doctors, “but in practice, it will lead to so many problems that it will have more harmful than beneficial consequences.” Read more.

    4. ‘Just wanted to catch a train’: not all arrested in Brussels were protesters

    The 500 arrests made this weekend during a protest at Brussels Central Station also included unrelated passers-by, who were swept up in the fray and could now face a fine, a police official has confirmed to The Brussels Times.

    Jennyfer Brendel might be one of them. Read More.

    5. 20% of people in Belgium now have Covid-19 antibodies

    About one-fifth of people in Belgium currently have antibodies against the coronavirus, but there are big differences between the different Regions, research shows.

    “The number of people in Belgium with antibodies fluctuates around 20%, but there are clearly large differences according to region, and undoubtedly also according to activity and age,” virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht said. Read More.

    6. ‘We know where to find you’: Ostend mayor threatened at home

    Ostend mayor Bart Tommelein’s wife found a threatening letter in the mailbox of their private home, warning “We know where to find you. Signed, the Gang of Ostend.”

    “I don’t shy away from entering into a debate or dialogue with people,” Tommelein told Het Laatste Nieuws. “But leave my family alone.” Read More.

    7. Conviction of Iranian diplomat raises concerns for VUB professor

    The conviction of an Iranian diplomat for terror offences yesterday has raised concerns for the fate of Ahmadreza Djalali, the Swedish-Iranian academic currently held in Iran.

    A court in Antwerp yesterday sentenced Assadollah Assadi, an attaché at the Iranian embassy in Vienna, to 20 years in prison for his role in an attempted bombing of a meeting of Iranian dissidents in Paris in 2018. Read More.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times