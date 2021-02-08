Belgium’s average hospital admissions rise by 11%...

Belgium’s average coronavirus hospital admissions have risen by 11% compared to the week before, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

Between 29 January and 4 February, an average of 2,312.6 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 2% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 725,610. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 279.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 12% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 1 and 7 February, an average of 127.6 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 11% more than the week before.

In total, 1,676 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 27 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 299 are in intensive care, which is 8 more than yesterday. A total of 161 patients are on a ventilator – 6 fewer than yesterday.

From 29 January to 4 February, an average number of 38.3 deaths occurred per day, marking a 23% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,389.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 8,599,012 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 50,354.6 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.4%.

The percentage decreased by 0.1% compared to last week, along with a 6% increase in testing.

A total of 327,531 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 3.55% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 88,944 people have received their second dose.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands 1.06, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects more than one person on average and the pandemic is growing.

