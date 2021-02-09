Belgium in Brief: Covid Even Ruined Snow...

Scarves, neck warmers and bandanas will not be allowed to be used as an alternative to masks as of 13 February, according to the latest update to the Belgian Official Gazette, published at the weekend.
The same change – which follows advice from the Risk Assessment Group (RAG) – also bans the use of masks with valves, as saliva droplets could escape through such a valve, making it possible to still transmit the virus. Read More.
The reopening of hairdressers – and barbers – may have been met with excitement from those who have gone months without a haircut, anyone hoping to get their beard shaped too will still have to wait.
While barbershops in Belgium are able to resume cutting hair from Saturday 13 February, anyone looking for a beard trim has to wait until next month, according to the information published in the ministerial decree published on Sunday. Read More.
Ice skating on lakes or ponds – if the ice is thick enough – that are owned or managed by the Flemish Nature and Forest Agency is forbidden, as it would bring together too many people, violating the coronavirus rules. Read more.
As temperatures continue to stay below freezing and Brussels remains blanketed in snow, the city has decided to keep its three largest train stations open around the clock so that homeless people have a warm place to go.
Brussels Central, Brussels North, and Brussels South train stations will be open 24 hours a day, Minister Alain Maron announced on Twitter. Read More.