   
Merkel calls for Germany to extend lockdown
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 February, 2021
Latest News:
Merkel calls for Germany to extend lockdown...
Breaking UK’s new travel rules could lead to...
Brussels residents can apply for a grant to...
Brussels will add 250 additional shelters to protect...
British variant’s reproduction rate drops in Netherlands...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 09 February 2021
    Merkel calls for Germany to extend lockdown
    Breaking UK’s new travel rules could lead to 10 years in prison, says Hancock
    Brussels residents can apply for a grant to learn tech skills
    Brussels will add 250 additional shelters to protect the homeless from the cold
    British variant’s reproduction rate drops in Netherlands
    SNCB keeps plans to close 44 ticket offices, despite criticism
    EU should expect delays on yet-to-be-approved Russian vaccine
    Olympic athletes get special coronavirus guidelines
    ‘UK vaccinates 1,000 per minute’: expert criticises Belgium’s vaccination speed
    Over 590,000 vaccines delivered to Belgian hospitals
    Belgian gritter goes viral after creative salt spreading
    Almost a third of the population in richer countries have gained weight during the pandemic
    Scarves and bandanas can no longer be used as face masks
    Belgium is due 443,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in February
    Belgium in Brief: Covid Even Ruined Snow
    Belgian and Spanish youth join forces to tackle sexual harassment
    Increased risk of domestic violence during confinement, study finds
    Evidence coronavirus originated in Huanan market is inconclusive 
    Belgium should stick to 75 hospitalisations threshold before relaxing rules, expert warns
    Ice skating not allowed in Flanders because of coronavirus rules
    View more
    Share article:

    Merkel calls for Germany to extend lockdown

    Tuesday, 09 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Tuesday for the extension of Germany’s partial lockdown until at least 1 March to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, sources close to her party told AFP.

    At a meeting of the parliamentary group of her conservative party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), she warned against relaxing the restrictions too early which would run the risk “that the number of infections increases again very quickly,” according to these sources, and reported by Belga News Agency

    A decision is due to be taken on Wednesday at a meeting with regional leaders.

    Schools, shops, restaurants, cultural and leisure facilities have been closed since mid-December and even since the beginning of November for some sectors. These closures have significantly reduced the infection rate in recent weeks, but they are also causing weariness among the population and impatience in the business world.

    “We have nothing to gain from a premature exit from the confinement now,” argued Merkel at the meeting with Conservative MPs. The restrictions are currently in place until 14 February.

    The chancellor did not rule out a very gradual reopening of certain sectors from 1 March, starting with schools and day-care centres, the retail trade and hairdressers, according to the same sources.

    The Brussels Times