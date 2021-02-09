Wizz Air launches Charleroi to Sarajevo flight from May

Wizz Air will operate a new link between Belgium’s Charleroi airport and Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina, from May, the airline company announced Tuesday.

The flight is one of nine new routes to be introduced by the airline, in an effort to better connect Sarajevo. Flights will go to Copenhagen, Dortmund and Basel three times a week, while Charleroi, Memmingen, London Luton, Beauvais, Eindhoven and Gothenburg will see two flights a week.



“Today’s announcement underpins our dedication to developing our presence in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and offering more affordable travel opportunities, while keeping ourselves to the highest standards of our sanitizing protocols,” Andras Rado, Senior Corporate Communications Manager of Wizz Air told reporters on the launch.

Flights to Charleroi are set to begin on 21 May, with Rado adding that Wizz Air’s “enhanced protective measures” will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travellers.

Under the current Covid travel measures in Belgium, travelling both to and from the country for non-essential reasons is not allowed, until at least 1 March. However, if the country’s epidemiological situation does not improve, it is possible that the measure will be extended.

At the end of January, EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders already stated that Belgium’s ban was “not in line” with the EU recommendations, as it goes beyond “the recommendation that the member states have accepted.”

While the EU has been reassured about the ban, because it “is limited in time, and only tourism is targeted,” the Commission “would like [the ban] not to be extended.”

