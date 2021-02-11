Belgium in Brief: Brussels Could Have Fought Bike Crime

Several Members of the Federal Parliament from N-VA have supported the call from doctors to start vaccinating against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) per age group, rather than focussing on high-risk patients.
"Leave behind the prioritisation of high-risk patients," said N-VA politicians Kathleen Depoorter, Frieda Gijbels and Yoleen Van Camp in an opinion piece published in Knack on Thursday.
As a growing number of Covid-19 vaccines are being approved and vaccination campaigns are taking off, discussions are turning towards the possible introduction of a “vaccination passport” allowing vaccinated people to travel freely.
With no clear European consensus, the idea is now proving polarizing – with countries whose economy heavily relies on tourism pleading in favour, while others warn it would be discriminatory. Here’s where they stand.
Flanders’ contact tracing system – a crucial first line of defence against the coronavirus – is still struggling with many teething troubles nine months after it was launched, causing experts to plead for a complete restart.
At the start of the second wave, the Flemish contact tracing system was not ready, and it is still suffering from an accumulation of problems behind the scenes today, a report by the investigative VRT programme 'Pano' showed on Wednesday.
Civilian police staff in Brussels Airport could soon be given border control responsibilities normally reserved for police in order to make up for a shortage of French- and Dutch-speaking staff.
Federal Police Commissioner General Marc De Mesmaeker told La Dernière Heure that he is considering entrusting certain border control tasks at the airport to CALOG personnel, the civilian branch of the police.
Belgian clothing brand JBC has announced that it will no longer sell a sweater with the word “simp” on the front after it faced backlash on social media.
The slang word – voted teen word of the year in a VRT poll – has had a multitude of meanings, but is currently commonly defined as a term describing a person who performs excessive sympathy and attention toward another person, generally in pursuit of a sexual relationship.
This definition, however, was not the one JBC had consulted.