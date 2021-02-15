Temperature will rise above 10 degrees this week...

The very cold temperatures of last week will make way for much warmer weather in the coming days, according to a forecast by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The weather will be overcast and rainy on Monday, the RMI predicted, with rain moving eastwards and a risk of light freezing rain in the southernmost part of the country and possibly the area in the provinces of Antwerp and Limburg known as the Kempen.

Maximum temperatures will be between 2 degrees in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) and 8 degrees in the west, and the wind will be moderate to fairly strong, with gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour possible in the Ardennes.

During the night, the sky will remain overcast and light rain may fall. The minimum temperatures will vary between 2 degrees in the Ardennes and 7 degrees in the west.

Tuesday will be cloudy but generally dry. The weather will be mild, with temperatures ranging from 7 degrees in the High Fens to 12 degrees in the centre. The wind, from the south-west, will be moderate to sometimes quite strong.

Clouds will remain partially present on Wednesday, with a maximum of 6 to 12 degrees.

The Brussels Times