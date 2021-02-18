A school in the Anderlecht neighbourhood of Brussels won’t be reopening once spring break ends, because a dozen of its staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It is a precautionary measure to stop the spread of Covid-19 among adults and children,” said an email sent to teachers, according to Bruzz. The students will return to school on 1 March.

La Dernière Heure reports that the coronavirus is circulating so quickly among staff at the school because of a teacher training day last week. It took place physically, despite the prohibition on gatherings.

“But the corona measures were respected, as the meetings were held in groups of four,” said Mayor Fabrice Cumps.

All other employees will be tested in the coming days.

Les Acacias is a special education school serving the “educational needs of children and adolescents with moderate or severe mental retardation.”

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times