Brussels school closed until March due to 12 coronavirus cases among staff
Thursday, 18 February 2021
A school in the Anderlecht neighbourhood of Brussels won’t be reopening once spring break ends, because a dozen of its staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“It is a precautionary measure to stop the spread of Covid-19 among adults and children,” said an email sent to teachers, according to Bruzz. The students will return to school on 1 March.
La Dernière Heure reports that the coronavirus is circulating so quickly among staff at the school because of a teacher training day last week. It took place physically, despite the prohibition on gatherings.