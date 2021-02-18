Belgium’s post offices closed on Friday...

All post offices will be exceptionally closed this Friday 19 February all day long, Belgian postal service Bpost has announced.

So-called “post points” and parcel points will remain open according to their specific opening hours, however.

As for mail, parcels, newspapers and magazines, they will be delivered normally.

Finally, the parcel distributors are operational while the “bpost contact centre” is accessible.

Friday is one of several dates for which general closures were agreed on with the unions, Bpost spokesperson Veerle Van Mierlo said in Het Nieuwsblad.

