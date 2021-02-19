Belgium in Brief: The Mystery Of The Mayor’s Heart

The Belgian coast is bracing itself for an influx of visitors hoping to take advantage of the beautiful weather this weekend.
Several seaside towns will deploy additional police officers in order to avoid anticipated overcrowding at a time when strict coronavirus measures limit the number of people who can gather in one space. Read More.
If Belgium begins to relax some coronavirus measures before Easter, the country would be “shooting itself in the foot,” according to interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.
Even though Belgium’s coronavirus infection and hospitalisation figures are continuing their downward trend, they are not good enough to start relaxing yet, according to Van Gucht, referring to the set thresholds of 800 infections and 75 hospitalisations per day that should be reached first. Read More.
Mass testing of around 115 people will take place at a Belgian kindergarten after it saw a large outbreak of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), with some cases of the British variant detected.
The entire kindergarten of WIGO in Essen, in the province of Antwerp, will be tested on Friday after several teachers and children tested positive, the school and local council said on Thursday. Read More.
The Russian activist and performance artist Petr Davydtchenko was taken to a Brussels police station on Wednesday after returning to the scene of a demonstration in which he made good on a promise to eat a live bat outside of the European Parliament. Read more.