Only 2.5% of persons who test positive use Coronalert to warn their contacts

Saturday, 20 February, 2021
    © Belga

    Only 2.5% of persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus used the Coronalert application to notify their contacts, L’Echo newspaper reported on Saturday.

    Since the app’s launch on 30 September, 15,700 persons who tested positive have used it to alert the people with whom they are usually in contact, according to the latest figures on the Tracing against Corona website.

    Some 620,000 positive tests were recorded in Belgium in the same period, which means the tool has been used by just 2.5% of infected persons.

    Only 10% to 11% of tests are reflected in Coronalert, according to L’Echo, while just 37% of application users who test positive authorise it to alert their contacts, a percentage that has been going down in recent weeks.

    Yet, Coronalert has been downloaded over 2.4 million times, which is not all that bad, the daily commented. The application’s launchers had aimed for an initial download rate of 15% in Belgium, but this has been surpassed and now stands at more than 20%.

    The positivity rate among people who go for testing following a Coronalert warning is 15%, whereas the overall national rate is about 5%.

