   
Coronavirus: About 30% of companies fail to comply with teleworking guidelines
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 February, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus: About 30% of companies fail to comply...
Vaccine strategy may miss the most vulnerable, warn...
Only 2.5% of persons who test positive use...
Belgium’s cultural sector protests for perspective...
Coronavirus: Task Force weighs in on early vaccination...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 February 2021
    Coronavirus: About 30% of companies fail to comply with teleworking guidelines
    Vaccine strategy may miss the most vulnerable, warn poverty campaigners
    Only 2.5% of persons who test positive use Coronalert to warn their contacts
    Belgium’s cultural sector protests for perspective
    Coronavirus: Task Force weighs in on early vaccination call-ups
    27,550 Belgians accompanied Perseverance rover to Mars
    Weather: A foretaste of Spring
    SNCB launches pressure plan as nation heads for the coast
    Russia registers third coronavirus vaccine
    More than 6 in 10 young adults face anxiety and depression during pandemic
    Leopold Lippens, the baron-mayor of Knokke, dies at 79
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue their slow decline
    University of Ghent awards doctorate to Tim Berners-Lee – online, of course
    Belgian bird experts say to prune trees now, not later
    ‘Not inferior’: no need to worry about AstraZeneca’s vaccine, says Van Gucht
    Two brothers arrested for cocaine trafficking in Brussels
    Member states fail to transpose EU law criminalising hate speech and hate crimes
    Up to 40% of coronavirus cases could be missed, study finds
    Brussels has more coronavirus violations than Flanders, Wallonia
    Science: Researchers communicate with sleepers during dreams
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: About 30% of companies fail to comply with teleworking guidelines

    Saturday, 20 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    About 30% of companies checked by the Group of Experts for the Management Strategy (GEMS) in late January were not compliant with national guidelines on teleworking, according to the group, quoted on Friday by De Standaard.

    Even though it is “one of the most powerful tools for managing the pandemic […], telecommuting is no longer being used enough, so we need to take additional measures,” the experts noted.

    The GEMS made 3,075 checks between 28 October 2020 and 28 January 2021 to see whether companies were complying with the requirements. Twelve percent of employers were non-compliant, with workers on site even when that was not justified.

    Related News

     

    Of even greater concern for the experts was that compliance was on the wane. Of the 1,581 employers checked between 21 December and 28 January, 20% did not comply with the rules of telecommuting. By the end of January, the proportion of non-compliant employers had risen to 30%.

    During spot checks in the tertiary sector, where working from home is generally applicable, 16.3% of companies inspected were non-compliant.

    GEMS has thus advised the Consultative Committee to take additional measures. Safety also needs to be improved in companies where employees still have to work on site, the consultative body recommended.

    The Brussels Times