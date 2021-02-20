Coronavirus: About 30% of companies fail to comply with teleworking guidelines

About 30% of companies checked by the Group of Experts for the Management Strategy (GEMS) in late January were not compliant with national guidelines on teleworking, according to the group, quoted on Friday by De Standaard.

Even though it is “one of the most powerful tools for managing the pandemic […], telecommuting is no longer being used enough, so we need to take additional measures,” the experts noted.

The GEMS made 3,075 checks between 28 October 2020 and 28 January 2021 to see whether companies were complying with the requirements. Twelve percent of employers were non-compliant, with workers on site even when that was not justified.

Of even greater concern for the experts was that compliance was on the wane. Of the 1,581 employers checked between 21 December and 28 January, 20% did not comply with the rules of telecommuting. By the end of January, the proportion of non-compliant employers had risen to 30%.

During spot checks in the tertiary sector, where working from home is generally applicable, 16.3% of companies inspected were non-compliant.

GEMS has thus advised the Consultative Committee to take additional measures. Safety also needs to be improved in companies where employees still have to work on site, the consultative body recommended.

