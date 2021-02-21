   
Belgium's fitness centres hold symbolic action
Sunday, 21 February, 2021
    Belgium's fitness centres hold symbolic action

    Sunday, 21 February 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    A total of 128 fitness centres took part in a symbolic action on Sunday to remind people that they still have not been able to reopen their doors due to coronavirus measures.

    The sector believes that reopening the fitness centres would pose little health risk and warns of “another kind of pandemic: that of physical inactivity. “Sport and fitness are very important for both physical and mental health,” the centres pointed out.

    A maximum of four people each time, three accompanied by a coach, were therefore engaged in outdoor physical activities with the aim of reaching a total of 10,000 kilometres by 10:00 PM.

    This distance refers to the number of lives that would be threatened by a lack of physical activity.

    Due to the coronavirus measures in force, more than 1,000 fitness clubs are still closed in Belgium today.

    They want to reopen as quickly as possible and recall the strict measures that were taken at the end of the first lockdown. According to Bart Colombie, from the European Fitness Academy, this reopening had resulted in very few infections.

    In addition to a rapid reopening, the sector is also asking the authorities to encourage the population to practice more sport in the future.

    The symbolic action of the fitness centres continues until Sunday evening. By 2:00 PM, more than 3,000 km had already been covered on treadmills in front of the participating centres.

    The Brussels Times