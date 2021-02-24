   
Price of petrol reaches highest level in a year
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
    Price of petrol reaches highest level in a year

    Wednesday, 24 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The maximum price of petrol 95 (E10), which will rise at the pump on Thursday morning, will reach its highest level since the end of February last year.

    Those who fill up with petrol 95 will indeed pay a maximum of €1.463 per litre (+ 2.9 cents), the Federal Public Economy Service said Wednesday.

    This maximum price is at its highest level since the end of February last year, according to statistics on the oil federation’s website.

    The maximum price of petrol 98 (E5) will also rise by 2.9 cents to reach €1.53 per litre.

    These prices are the result of fluctuations in the quotations of petroleum products and/or the bio-components inherent in their composition on the international markets.

    The Brussels Times