Morocco suspends all flights to and from Belgium...

The Moroccan Ministry of Health has decided to suspend all passenger flights to and from Belgium as of midnight on 1 March, until further notice, according to the Belgian Foreign Affairs Department.

The measure, which is part of the fight against the coronavirus, affects 56 flights of airlines Air Arabia, Royal Air Maroc and TUI at Brussels Airport, reports the Belga news agency.

In a first reaction, TUI told VRT that it will suspend its flights to and from Morocco for three weeks until 21 March.

According to Moroccan news website Le360, which reported the news, the ban is also in force for flights to and from Italy.

On 19 January, Morocco had already banned all air traffic to and from Australia, Brazil, Ireland and New Zealand.

