   
Weather report: up to 17 degrees expected today
Tuesday, 02 March, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Warm and sunny weather is expected for today, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) announced.

    After the morning dreariness has dissipated, the sky will clear up.

    The Ardennes and the coast will see maximum temperatures between 12°C and 14°C, while the temperature will rise to 16 or even 17°C in other regions.

    In the evening and during the night, the sky will generally remain clear. A little mist or fog may form locally, especially in the west of the country and in certain valleys of the Ardennes. Cloudiness will increase at the end of the night along the French border but the weather will remain dry.

    Temperatures will dance around 0°C with values between -2°C and 5°C.

    The Brussels Times