   
Belgian rail developing system to predict crowd levels on trains
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian rail developing system to predict crowd levels...
Belgium ranks 5th worldwide on ports of entry...
Belgium has to present clear timetable for reopening...
Living in Brussels? Deliveroo will offer Carrefour groceries...
Sunny but cold weekend ahead for Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 March 2021
    Belgian rail developing system to predict crowd levels on trains
    Belgium ranks 5th worldwide on ports of entry for counterfeit containers
    Belgium has to present clear timetable for reopening today, urges minister
    Living in Brussels? Deliveroo will offer Carrefour groceries
    Sunny but cold weekend ahead for Belgium
    Culture and events sector sets own date for reopening
    Brussels residents sign petition to keep Uber operating in the capital
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee today
    Crime in first half of 2020 up 8% thanks to lockdown
    Belgium’s rise in new coronavirus infections slows down
    Brussels begins inviting over-75s to get vaccinated
    Belgium justifies non-essential travel ban in letter to Commission
    ‘Waiting as long as possible’ to decide on summer festivals, says Jambon
    EU blocks shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia
    Belgium maintains 10th place for women’s economic empowerment
    ‘Ban all electronic devices behind the steering wheel,’ urges Belgium’s interior minister
    Vervoort says Uber drivers won’t be fined yet, calls for taxi reform
    Consultative Committee is working on ‘outdoor plan’, De Croo says
    ‘Slap in the face’: 15% of staff at Pfizer’s Zaventem site laid off
    WHO welcomes European review of Sputnik V vaccine
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian rail developing system to predict crowd levels on trains

    Friday, 05 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s national rail company SNCB wants to develop a barometer that can anticipate how many people will be taking trains to the coast, it announced.

    SNCB met with the National Crisis Centre, the Federal Ministry of Mobility and the Ministry of Interior Affairs on Thursday, along with the province of West Flanders and the coastal communes.

    The system would use information from the rail company’s travel planner – which people can find in the SNCB’s app and on its website – as most people consult it before boarding a train.

    Related News

     

    The system is currently being developed, and the rail company intends to run a pilot project during the Easter break, which runs from 5 to 18 April.

    During several days in February, people flocked to the coast to enjoy the pleasant weather, prompting local authorities at the coast to call on the SNCB for a solution to the overcrowded trains.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times