Belgian rail developing system to predict crowd levels on trains

Belgium’s national rail company SNCB wants to develop a barometer that can anticipate how many people will be taking trains to the coast, it announced.

SNCB met with the National Crisis Centre, the Federal Ministry of Mobility and the Ministry of Interior Affairs on Thursday, along with the province of West Flanders and the coastal communes.

The system would use information from the rail company’s travel planner – which people can find in the SNCB’s app and on its website – as most people consult it before boarding a train.

The system is currently being developed, and the rail company intends to run a pilot project during the Easter break, which runs from 5 to 18 April.

During several days in February, people flocked to the coast to enjoy the pleasant weather, prompting local authorities at the coast to call on the SNCB for a solution to the overcrowded trains.

