Fine particulate matter drops below critical level in all of Belgium
Friday, 05 March 2021
Credit: Belga
Concentrations of fine particulate matter have dropped below critical levels throughout Belgium on Friday, the Interregional Cell for the Environment (Ircel) reports.
On Wednesday, Ircel announced that the fine particulate matter concentrations had exceeded the threshold of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre for PM10, fine dust with a diameter of 10 micrometres, and 35 microgrammes per cubic metre for PM2.5.