   
Politicians have ‘not learned enough from mistakes of first coronavirus wave’
Friday, 05 March, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The political leaders in charge of managing the coronavirus crisis have not learned from the mistakes made during the first wave, according to the director-general of the UZ Brussel hospital, Marc Noppen.

    He criticised the political management by the nine ministers, advisory councils, consultation committees, and management groups, saying their approach to this health crisis has failed.

    “Even today, there is no structural solution and this is only partially compensated for by the strong leadership of the current Prime Minister and the Minister of Health,” Noppen said.

    He argued that this crisis has highlighted the limits of the fragmented competencies in health care, adding that the health care landscape should as a result be redrawn to include a more integrated approach at the local level.

    “However, the healthcare sector, which has been badly affected by the pandemic, has been able to create a solid collaboration between front-line carers, general practitioners, rest and care homes, and hospitals in record time,” he said.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times